Almost everyone involved in facial recognition tech sees problems with it

That’s where Microsoft is focusing its attention. Last week it detailed the laws it would like to see passed. Microsoft President Brad Smith, who is also chief legal officer, put the chances of federal legislation in 2019 at 50-50, most likely as part of a broader privacy bill. But he said there’s a far better shot at getting something passed in a state or even a city next year. If it’s an important enough region — say, California — that would probably be enough to make software sellers change their products and practices overall, he said.