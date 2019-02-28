Tech workers’ fight against forced arbitration gets a boost in Congress

Called the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act, the legislation touches the center of an ongoing debate in the technology industry. A wave of activism rippling through tech companies’ workforces has made employers confront and, in some cases, change their policies on mandatory arbitration. Most notably, as a result of pressure from Google employees — tens of thousands of whom walked off the job in November in protest of executive misconduct — the Alphabet Inc.-owned search giant announced last week that, starting March 21, it would no longer require its employees to waive their right to bring disputes against it to court.