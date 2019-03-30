Lyft's public market debut will put its kinder, gentler image under a microscope

Fan is a member of Lyft’s driver advisory forum, which was created as a means for drivers in each of the business’ markets to express their concerns to the company. She said she sees the strikes as another means of giving Lyft feedback and is confident the company will take that into account, despite the company's resistance to raising driver pay in the past. She said her income is in line with her 2013 pay in spite of rate cuts because the volume of rides and riders has grown since then.