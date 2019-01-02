These are the 2019 court fights that will decide the future of net neutrality

That resolution, however, could take more time than anticipated: The partial government shutdown is expected to close the FCC’s doors Thursday, forcing the agency to send home all but its most critical support personnel. Meanwhile, the federal court system has enough money to operate through Jan. 11. While oral arguments at the D.C. Circuit will continue through January, according to the court’s website, there is no word on whether the Feb. 1 oral argument on net neutrality will be postponed.