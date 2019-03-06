Net neutrality is back in play: Democratic lawmakers announce a bill

But supporters of the 2015 net neutrality rules have said the Republican bills are little more than a fig leaf. Although the GOP proposals largely would give the FCC clear authority to enforce net neutrality’s core principles — that internet service providers may not block, slow down or speed up websites and services — they also would largely prohibit the FCC from enacting further regulations on the broadband industry. Advocates of the 2015 rules say that defeats the point, as internet service providers could seek new ways around the net neutrality rules that the FCC would then be powerless to stop.