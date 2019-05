Uber fares are cheap, thanks to venture capital. But is that free ride ending?

Even with a disappointing pair of IPOs, which saw Uber and Lyft stocks both tumble in value after their debut, both companies are still valued at approximately at $77 billion and $14 billion, respectively. (Lyft debuted at $72 a share at the end of March, but quickly fell and now trades at $51; Uber priced its IPO at $45, but fell to below $42 on the first day of trading.)