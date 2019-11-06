Uber hoped to celebrate a big payday. Instead: sinking stocks and more protests

The end of a lockup period can be a moment of exuberance for a start-up’s investors, founders and early employees. But that wasn’t the case Wednesday for Uber, which commemorated the first day insiders can sell shares with a new batch of protests and a record low stock price.

When all goes according to plan for a high-flying start-up, the end of a lockup period is the moment paper millionaires can turn into real millionaires. But the 180 days since Uber’s IPO haven’t brought the company much good news, nor did Wednesday’s potential payday.

Lackluster quarterly results in Monday’s earnings report did little to prevent early investors from flooding the market with shares.

Amid a sell-off that made it one of the most actively traded stocks in the U.S. by value, according to Bloomberg, Uber hit a record low of $25.58. The business news outlet reported that one block trade involved 7.75 million shares at $26.02 apiece, and a separate sale of 2 million shares at $26.90 apiece. It’s unclear which shareholders were behind those major sales.

Shares are down about 40% from Uber’s inital public offering price of $45. Uber was trading at $26.99 at the time of publication.

Some early investors remained confident in Uber’s trajectory, including Shawn Carolan of Menlo Ventures, who tweeted that it was an “easy choice” to hold.

Easy choice for @menloventures to HOLD (vs sell) our UBER shares tomorrow when the lockup is lifted. 8 years after our initial investment, we remain inspired by @dkhos, the entire @uber team, and their mission to ignite opportunity by setting the world in motion. pic.twitter.com/jVd71gqDvF — Shawn Carolan (@shawnvc) November 6, 2019

Others, including Bradley Tusk, posted publicly about their desire to offload shares.

Meanwhile, Uber drivers Wednesday headed to the homes of prominent investors, including venture capitalist Bill Gurley’s residence in Atherton, Calif., and co-founder Garrett Camp’s $71-million Beverly Hills estate, using the payday to protest unfair wages. Organizers aim to highlight the vast disparity between the multibillion-dollar potential payouts for top investors and founders, as many of the drivers struggle to make a living wage.