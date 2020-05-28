The facts about Section 230, the internet speech law Trump wants to change

How has it worked in practice?

Even after its passage into law, Section 230 could have resulted in a very different internet than the one we know today, said Jeff Kosseff, professor of cybersecurity law at the U.S. Naval Academy and author of “The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet,” a 2019 book about the law.

Before 1996, the law concerning legal liability for distributing other people’s speech had been based on a court ruling from 1959.

The case centered around Eleazer Smith, the 72-year-old proprietor of a bookstore on South Main Street in Downtown L.A. He was arrested by a LAPD vice officer for selling a copy of a pulp novel about a ruthless lesbian realtor considered obscene under city and state law.

Smith argued that he couldn’t possibly review every book in his store, and his case wound its way to the Supreme Court. There, the court decided that Smith was right, and could be found in violation of the law only if he failed to remove the book after being informed that it was illegal to be selling it. In the years since, courts upheld that legal distinction between distributors such as bookstores and publishers such as newspapers.

Section 230 made explicit in its language that a website could not be treated as a publisher or a speaker, which theoretically left the door open to their being treated like a bookstore — in fact, that’s how the judge described CompuServe in one of the early internet cases.

But the first case to test Section 230 after its passage led to an even broader set of protections for websites. A judge in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that even being a distributor was just a special subset of being a publisher or speaker, and Section 230 made clear that websites were neither.

The judge in that case “was a well-respected conservative Reagan appointee, and also a former newspaper editor” Koseff said. “He had a strong free speech streak, and a lot of the law’s history rests on the fact that he was the first” judge to rule on the law.

That interpretation of the law has held to this day, allowing companies such as Yelp, Facebook and Twitter to exist without fear that they’ll be sued for their users’ statements or for trying to police what kind of statements can stay up on their sites.