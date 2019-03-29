Section 230 created the internet as we know it. Don't mess with it

But the internet that Section 230 created is far from a utopia, as one of the provision’s authors acknowledged last year. “I’ve written laws to keep the old rules off your back,” Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon told tech companies at a content-moderation conference at Santa Clara University. “And I did it under the idea that it was possible for technology leaders to do better. I’m concerned that your employers are now proving me wrong, and time is running out.”