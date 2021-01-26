Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Technology

GameStop surges past $10 billion as Elon Musk piles on

Elon Musk.
SpaceX’s Elon Musk tweeted a link to a Reddit thread about GameStop, whose stock is already on a rocket ride.
(Associated Press)
By Bloomberg
Share

GameStop Corp.'s stock price nearly doubled in Tuesday trading, taking its market value over $10 billion as its shares soared 685% this year.

The stock’s gain vaulted its market value past more than 10% of S&P 500 stocks including American Airlines Group Inc., Under Armour Inc. and Invesco Ltd. It started the year with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion.

Earlier this month, traders piled into the stock after activist investor and Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen joined its board.

The rally has also been fueled in part by Reddit-charged day traders who used the website’s WallStreetBets forum to pump up shares and fight back against the huge level of short interest, which has held steady at about 140% of the float, according to data compiled by S3 Partners.

Advertisement

Short bets by Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital and Andrew Left’s Citron Research have faced a reckoning in the battle with GameStop’s retail fans.

Better-known names piled into the stock today with venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya pushing the gains higher during trading hours after tweeting about buying calls. Elon Musk later tweeted a link to a Reddit thread about the company. (The Tesla chief executive also caused shares in Etsy to spike when he tweeted about buying a knit hat for his dog there.)

GameStop surged as much as 68% in extended hours, climbing past $240 a share at one point after soaring 93% during the regular trading day.

Hedge fund titans Ken Griffin and Steve Cohen boosted Melvin Capital, according to a statement Monday, injecting a total of $2.75 billion into the firm after it lost about 30% this year. The capital infusion came after Melvin Capital, which started the year with about $12.5 billion in assets, saw short bets, including GameStop, go awry, people familiar with the firm said.

TechnologyBusiness
Bloomberg

Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement