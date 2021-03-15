GM-backed Cruise buys self-driving startup Voyage in talent grab
Cruise LLC, the self-driving technology company that’s majority-owned by General Motors Co., said it acquired autonomous-vehicle startup Voyage, which operates a service in retirement communities.
“I’m pleased to welcome Oliver Cameron and Voyage to the Cruise team,” Cruise President Kyle Vogt announced Monday on Twitter, confirming a Bloomberg News report from early this month. “Voyage is a nimble and highly capable company that shares our mission to make transportation safer & more accessible, and we’re thrilled that they’re joining us.”
The deal gives Cruise more than 60 people trained in developing and running self-driving vehicles, a field in which experience and talent come at a premium. Cameron, Voyage’s chief executive officer, is joining Cruise as vice president of product.
Cruise’s acquisition of Voyage happens at a time when autonomous-technology companies are consolidating. Zoox Inc. sold to Amazon.com Inc. last year. For Voyage, joining Cruise is a way for Cameron to continue his work with the aid of the acquirer’s 1,800 employees and its deeper pockets.
The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.
While Voyage has raised $52 million, Cruise has raised more than $8 billion and gets about $1 billion a year from GM.
“The self-driving industry is consolidating, and the leaders of a trillion-dollar market are fast emerging,” Cameron said on a blog post on Voyage’s web page. “After being intimately involved with the AV industry for the last five years, I can say with certainty that Cruise — with its advanced self-driving technology, unique automaker partnerships, and all-electric purpose-built vehicle with no human controls — is poised to be the clear leader.”
Cameron said key members of Voyage’s technology team would be working on the Cruise Origin, the company’s dedicated self-driving shuttle.
Your guide to our new economic reality.
Get our free business newsletter for insights and tips for getting by.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.