Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Technology

Coinbase opens at $381 in Nasdaq debut

A pile of bitcoin tokens.
The dizzying rise of bitcoin helped propel cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to a multibillion-dollar valuation.
(Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)
By Drew Singer
Bloomberg
Share

Coinbase Global Inc. opened at $381 in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.

The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange is the latest to go public via direct listing, an alternative to a traditional initial public offering — or a merger with a special purpose acquisition company — that bypasses a funding round and goes straight to public trading.

The listing’s reference price of $250 per share is not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization, which will become more clear as the stock trades on Wednesday.

TechnologyBusiness

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement