Facebook wins dismissal of U.S., states’ antitrust lawsuits

Facebook Inc. won the dismissal of two antitrust cases filed by the federal government and a coalition of states when a judge threw out the lawsuits.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington on Monday granted Facebook’s request to dismiss the complaints filed last year by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general led by New York’s Letitia James.

With the ruling, Facebook has escaped — at least for now — the most significant regulatory threat to its business to emerge out of the wider crackdown on U.S. technology giants.

The decision delivers a blow to the FTC and the states, which claimed Facebook violated antitrust laws by buying photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp in order to cut off emerging competitive threats and protect its monopoly.

Boasberg’s decision to toss the Facebook complaints shows the hurdles U.S. antitrust enforcers face in trying to take on the internet giants. Officials on their own can’t break up companies or impose other remedies but instead must persuade judges to take action. The process can take years.

