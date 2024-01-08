White House turns to defense tech startups for help in Ukraine

Anduril’s reusable Roadrunner jet drone. The Costa Mesa company was among the startups tapped by the White House to help in the Ukraine war effort.

White House officials met with executives from Palantir Technologies, Anduril Industries, Fortem, Skydio and other defense companies Monday to discuss battlefield technologies that can aid Ukraine in its bid to combat Russia’s invasion.

National Security Council aides spent hours with more than a dozen companies in the defense, tech and venture capital industries to talk about how the U.S. might be able to provide additional assistance to Kyiv, according to senior administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to brief reporters on the discussions.

The group spoke about de-mining technologies, unmanned aerial systems, and other products to counter Russian use of drones and other weapons systems. The goal, officials said, is to ready the U.S. defense industrial base for both Kyiv’s immediate needs and any future conflicts or crucial areas.

National security advisor Jake Sullivan convened the meeting, one official said. Sullivan also moved the National Security Council’s Maher Bitar into a new role as coordinator for intelligence and defense policy, to steward further efforts around innovative battlefield technologies.

Officials emphasized that the discussions with defense companies are not a substitute for urgently needed supplemental funding from Congress. Rather, they said, they wanted to hear directly from companies about the capabilities they are developing.

The companies are already working directly with the Ukrainian government, they said.

Congressional Republicans are demanding changes on immigration and border security from the White House in exchange for approving additional aid for Ukraine. Biden is seeking $61 billion as the war there approaches its third year.

The deadlock on Capitol Hill has also tied up funds for Israel, Taiwan and Indo-Pacific security that were part of an emergency supplemental request the Biden administration released in October.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is weighing direct talks with Biden as soon as this week as Senate negotiations on the border drag on, according to a person familiar with the matter. The White House, though, has pushed Johnson to instead focus on prodding the bipartisan Senate discussions forward.

According to the administration, the U.S. has provided about $44.3 billion in military assistance since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The administration announced $250 million in weapons and equipment for Ukraine in December, urging Congress to renew aid in 2024.