Kathryn Hahn on ‘Agatha All Along,’ ‘The Studio’; how ‘Étoile’ creators won over the dance world

In the latest episode of “The Envelope” video podcast, Kathryn Hahn explains how she brought her inner “class clown” to “Agatha All Along” and “The Studio,” and Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino discuss the making of their transatlantic dance comedy “Étoile.”