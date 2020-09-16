Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO | 01:07
Man falsely accused on social media of being a cop shooter
Share
California

Man falsely accused on social media of being a cop shooter

Falsely accused on social media of being the gunman who ambushed deputies, Darnell Hicks says he fears for his family.

Sep. 15, 2020
10:13 PM
Share
California