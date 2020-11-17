Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: Holiday COVID super spreaders
LA Times Today: Holiday COVID super spreaders

A fall wave of COVID-19 infections is surging across the country and with the holidays quickly approaching, get-togethers with friends and family can potentially become deadly super spreader outbreaks.

LA Times reporter Ron Lin joined us to talk about that.
