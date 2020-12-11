LA Times Today: Fraud in booming hospice industry

The hospice industry has been booming across the nation. It’s a multi-billion dollar business dominated by for-profit operators.



Now, an L.A. Times investigation has found the epicenter of this explosive growth is here in L.A. County, which has seen a wave of fraud and in some cases poor care for those in their final days of life.



LA Times investigative reporters Kim Christensen and Ben Poston joined us with more on their investigation.