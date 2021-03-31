LA Times Today: Inside the resurgence of right-wing extremism in Orange County
Orange County has a long history of deep extremist roots.
From the KKK to skinheads, the far right has been a force in Orange County for decades.
L.A. Times staff writer Paige St. John joined us to talk about the history and resurgence of these suburban radicals.
