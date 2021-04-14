LA Times Today: Paul Flores is arrested in the disappearance of Kristin Smart
A major break in the disappearance of Kristin Smart, the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who vanished while walking back to her dorm 25 years ago.
The sheriff’s department announced the arrest of two people, including the man considered the prime suspect and his father.
We spoke to L.A. Times crime reporter Richard Winton earlier this month about this case, just as police were closing in on the suspects.
