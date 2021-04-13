Paul Flores arrested in 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart

Nearly 25 years after Kristin Smart vanished while walking back to her dorm at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, authorities on Tuesday arrested a longtime person of interest in the case, law enforcement sources said.

Paul Flores, long described as a “prime suspect” by authorities, was taken into custody by San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s officials. In the past, he has denied any wrongdoing.

Flores’ father also was arrested Tuesday morning, sources said.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Ian Parkinson would announce “major developments” in the case at a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m.

Flores, who lives in San Pedro, was the last person seen with Smart before she disappeared in 1996. They were both students at the time.

Smart, `19, was on her way home from an off-campus party. Flores was seen walking on a path to the college dormitories with her the night she went missing.

Paul Flores is shown at his home in February 2020, when the residence was searched by sheriff’s deputies. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Flores was questioned in Smart’s disappearance at the time. He has lived in San Pedro for more than a decade while working in Orange County, according to sources. In 2016, federal investigators dug up a hillside near the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus, looking for remains. They also searched the yard of a home.

Smart’s family has sued Flores in civil court. In response to the lawsuit, Flores denied the allegation. He invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination before a grand jury and in a civil deposition.