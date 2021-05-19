These people say they don’t want a COVID-19 vaccination. A conversation about trust

We asked Southern Californians whether they wanted to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and some said no. We then spoke to an expert about why people distrust medicine and how to overcome that distrust.

Millions of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. But millions more haven’t — and a number of them aren’t sure they want to get vaccinated at all.



We traveled around Southern California — Whittier, Echo Park, Huntington Beach, Santa Monica, Baldwin Hills and Hollywood — to ask people whether they would get the vaccination when it was offered to them, and if not, why. We also wanted a medical professional to weigh in. So we spoke with Dr. Heather Irobunda, an obstetrician and gynecologist who has addressed vaccine hesitancy with patients and her followers on social media.



Here, Irobunda, Jessica Roy, an assistant editor on The Times’ Utility Journalism Team, and Albert Brave Tiger Lee, a staff videographer, have a conversation about why people may distrust the medical establishment as well as how to overcome that distrust.