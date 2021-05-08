Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
VIDEO | 02:43
South L.A. doesn’t have easy access to fresh food. One man wants to change that by turning lawns into microfarms
California

Founder Jamiah Hargins discusses the Asante Microfarm in View Park.

By Steve Saldivar
Steve Saldivar

Steve Saldivar is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times.