LA Times Today: Understanding the long-term effects of COVID-19
Grass-roots organizations around the world are trying to shed light on the little known, long-term effects of COVID-19.
The syndrome “long COVID” has puzzled the medical and scientific communities, but now activists are hoping their work will help researchers and patients gain a better understanding of the disease.
L.A. Times reporter Thomas Curwen shared the story.
