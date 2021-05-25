LA Times Today: The glorious return of cruising to the streets of L.A.
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Every weekend, lowriders and custom cars cruise the streets across the southland.
And while lowriding in L.A. has been around for decades, cruising is reaching new heights and is back in a major way.
L.A. Times staff writer Daniel Hernandez joined us with more.
And while lowriding in L.A. has been around for decades, cruising is reaching new heights and is back in a major way.
L.A. Times staff writer Daniel Hernandez joined us with more.