The lowrider is back: The glorious return of cruising to the streets of L.A.

VAN NUYS Boulevard and the San Fernando Valley are part of a constellation of historic nodes of lowrider culture in Southern California. Though Lowrider magazine ended its print run last year, by the time the once-revered title hung up its hat, the web and social media had stepped up with easy networks for car clubs to get together.

Lately, cruises or lowrider meetups happen every weekend across the region, from Oxnard to Riverside, San Diego to Lancaster. The fountainhead of the culture remains Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles, a place that is almost treated like a shrine for SoCal lowrider clubs.

Van Nuys Boulevard attracts lowriders and vintage car enthusiasts on a recent Saturday night. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

“I hear people saying lowriding is making a comeback. It’s never gone,” says Juan Ramirez, a member of the Just Memories Car Club and an organizer with the Los Angeles Lowrider Community coalition.

But he acknowledges that fresh popularity is drawing people to the cruises with no cars to show off at all. “A lot of people are starting to adapt to this culture,” Ramirez says. “It’s crazy now.”

The car club gatherings have also been drawing other types of vehicles driven by a younger set of motorists influenced more by the “Fast and the Furious” franchise than the 1979 barrio classic “Boulevard Nights.”

Last summer, Ramirez and his coalition of veteranos had to call off the East L.A. cruise night centered on Whittier Boulevard because other motorists were swarming the surrounding parking lots and residential streets. The gathering returned in late August after local leaders negotiated among car clubs, residents and law enforcement in East Los Angeles.

Official L.A. has had a love-hate relationship with the culture for generations. Law enforcement and city governments have long sought to crack down on the practice, with the issue frequently making front-page news in The Times.

In 1985, the paper noted frustrations that cruisers, locked out of Van Nuys and Whittier boulevards by enforcement measures, were meeting in Elysian Park, drawing as many as 2,000 vehicles at a time, largely young people and “almost exclusively Latino.”

The legendary Whittier Boulevard was a haven for cruisers back in 1979. (Larry Armstrong / Los Angeles Times)

“It’s essentially a problem of migration,” the paper quotes a Rampart Division captain at the time, Frank Patchett, who states a fact that sounds as true to last week as it does to four decades ago. “Cruising is a tradition, and if the cruisers get yanked out of one area, they’ll just go somewhere else.”

Late last month, the Sheriff’s Department once again had to break up the cruising crowds in East L.A., which reportedly reached 1,000. On social media, motorists sometimes seek out unofficial announcements of backup cruise “spots” if police clear a certain area, and the gatherings resume.

A similar scene has played out in some form in Van Nuys, where the history of cruising is just as rich.

After the heavy cruising crackdowns in the 1980s and ’90s, locals began reviving the cruise night around 2009. The gathering fell off again a few years later, then picked up steam once more with the help of Martin Jimenez, 35, a dedicated organizer via Facebook and the son of an old-school cruiser, Martin Maciel Jimenez.

“It’s been packed the last two years,” the younger Jimenez says from the sidewalk, where he monitors the cruise with his father and co-organizers. “And you don’t just see Mexicans. You see Armenians, African Americans, Persians. It’s mixed, and we all get along together.”

Sometimes even Danny Trejo or Mister Cartoon cruise by.

Despite the pandemic’s winter surge in Southern California, the Van Nuys cruise nights seemed to intensify in December and January. At the time, the cruise was taking place on a fat stretch of the southern portion of the boulevard, mostly facing brightly lighted car dealerships and auto shops between Oxnard Street and Burbank Boulevard.

All last year, organizers say they implored motorists to respect the boulevard. “Don’t burn out those spots,” Jimenez and multiple car club leaders urged.

But there was only so much they could do. Younger crowds, many with newer car models, were gathering at supermarket parking lots, then scattering, chased away by patrol cars. Neighbors near the gatherings reported racing on narrow residential streets, burnouts and even threats to locals who’d go outside and complain.

Fed-up residents were left with the impression from authorities that police were understaffed due to last year’s budget cutbacks.

Sparks fly during cruise night on Van Nuys Boulevard. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

They turned to City Council member Nithya Raman, a recently sworn-in progressive, whose district stretches wildly through the middle of the city and includes Van Nuys Boulevard. The district office staff met with neighbors, and law enforcement met with car club members and cruisers.

The parties agreed to relocate the semiofficial local cruise about a mile north, to a commercial stretch of Van Nuys Boulevard near Van Nuys City Hall. There, they could loop at will between 5 and 10 p.m. every third Saturday of the month.

Complaints dropped. The cruise night was saved.

Police ask for perspective.

“People try to associate the street racing with cruising, and it’s not quite the same crowd,” says Capt. Andrew Neiman of LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division. “The mentality is very different. The car club cruisers want to show off their cars, and it’s all about the work they put into the cars. And the illegal street racers are all about street racing and doing the burnouts.”

But, he admits, “with the reductions with personnel to the department, we’ve been really challenged to handle 100% of the traffic collisions.”

Mario Garcia II, Alexis Alejandre, Mario Garcia and Karla Ramirez show off their 1963 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Neiman is also a native of the San Fernando Valley. He says his cousins participated in the cruises on Van Nuys Boulevard when he was growing up. “People would cruise slow. You’d park. You’d hang out with your buddies,” Neiman says with a chuckle.

Advertisement

The same impulse draws cruisers young and old today, Jimenez says. He and his co-organizers often stay after the cruising is over to clean up Van Nuys Boulevard themselves.

“Most of the guys out there cruising have families already,” he says. “They did long-term time, they’re Christian. They changed their lifestyle, so they’re just trying to live their life now.”