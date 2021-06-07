LA Times Today: Column One: The epic battle that sunk Los Angeles’ gambling boats
During the 1920’s, Southern California’s coast was the spot to be. The party was not on the beach, though. It was about three miles offshore aboard the gambling boats — floating casinos with cards, craps and roulette.
L.A. Times staff writer Daniel Miller wrote about the forgotten history of Santa Monica’s gambling ships and the epic battle that ended it all.
