LA Times Today: The Compton Pledge
A guaranteed income program is underway right now in the city of Compton. Eight hundred residents receive between $300 and $600 a month to supplement their income.
Nika Soon-Shiong is the executive director of the Fund for Guaranteed Income and is directing its first initiative—the Compton Pledge. She’s also the daughter of L.A. Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. Nika introduced us to the program and some of its participants.
