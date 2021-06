LA Times Today: The Compton Pledge

A guaranteed income program is underway right now in the city of Compton. Eight hundred residents receive between $300 and $600 a month to supplement their income.Nika Soon-Shiong is the executive director of the Fund for Guaranteed Income and is directing its first initiative— the Compton Pledge . She’s also the daughter of L.A. Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. Nika introduced us to the program and some of its participants.