The ‘Rosa Parks of Concord MA,’ discovered in an unmarked grave in Altadena 129 years after her death It was recently revealed that Ellen Garrison Clark was laid to rest in Altadena’s Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery more than a century ago in an unmarked grave. An anti-slavery activist and educator, she was known for having tested the Civil Rights Act of 1866. The Altadena Historical Society honored Clark, raising $8,000 to purchase a headstone and recognizing her important legacy.