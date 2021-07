LA Times Today: How the California Medical Board keeps negligent doctors in business

As injured patients and consumer rights groups fight for tougher penalties on negligent doctors, California’s powerful physicians lobby is working hard against any proposed reforms.The ongoing battle has gained momentum after a Times investigation found the Medical Board of California, which oversees physicians, has consistently allowed accused doctors to keep practicing - despite botched surgeries and even death.L.A. Times reporters Jack Dolan, Kim Christensen and Melody Gutierrez led the investigation. Kim shared the story.