LA Times Today: Charros preserve Mexico’s cowboy history
Across the United States, dozens of charrerias, or Mexican equestrian competitions, bring communities together in a display of culture, skill and courage.
And in San Diego, a group of charros are working hard to preserve this tradition.
San Diego Union-Tribune writer Andrea Lopez-Villafaña joined us with the story.
