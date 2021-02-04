Latino Life

Surf City El Salvador
Bob Levy is the man some call the Godfather of Surfing in El Salvador.
A stretch of Salvadoran shoreline called Surf City is the location for the final qualifying rounds for surfing’s debut as an Olympic sport this summer.
The first Olympics to include surfing was a big topic of discussion for surfers competing at the ISA World Surfing Games, but will the Olympics go forward?
Commentary: How Boyle Heights, on L.A.’s Eastside, became a model for grass-roots American democracy
If you’re interested in healing a divided nation and combating inequality, look for inspiration to the cross-cultural cooperation among immigrants groups in Boyle Heights in the first half of the 20th century.
In her first trip out of the U.S. as vice president, Harris will spend just a day in each country. But the stakes are big for Harris and the U.S.
Officials have quietly deployed a mobile app relying on facial recognition technology to collect data on asylum seekers before they cross the border.
Even with California on schedule to fully reopen in June, Whittier Boulevard business owners fear their customers will not return.
The family was among the earliest separated under the Trump administration. More than a thousand families remain separated.
Migrants are essential to California, Gustavo Arellano writes, but are also seen as expendable. Those who died are forgotten cogs of the Golden State machine.
Anthony Diaz and Kevin Alcaraz’s plant shop has had lines so long since opening last fall that their neighbors sometimes joke that they must be selling something harder than pothos.
Drag bars, rock shows and performance artists. How the L.A. artist captured the subcultures of ’90s L.A.
Ricky Martin, who came out as gay in 2010, says he has “a little PTSD” after Barbara Walters pressed him in 2000 for an answer he wasn’t ready to give.
Ahora que la vacuna Pfizer COVID está autorizada para personas de 12 años o más, los jóvenes pueden esperar regresar lentamente a sus actividades normales, pero con precaución.
La información de los CDC le resulta a la gente “poco confiable”
Christian Pulisic convirtió un penal en el segundo tiempo extra, el portero Ethan Horvath preserva la ventaja atajando otra pena máxima y Estados Unidos remonta un par de desventajas para vencer 3-2 a México y se corona campeón de la primera edición de la Liga de Naciones de la Concacaf
Figuras como Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, Christian Meier, Mónica Sánchez y Salvador del Solar se manifiestan ante la segunda vuelta electoral que decide el futuro político peruano
LALIFF 2021: ‘Nudo mixteco’ nos lleva a un pueblo mexicano de la mano de tres mujeres valientes
Si no lograste asistir a la función presencial del viernes pasado, todavía tienes la oportunidad de apreciar de modo virtual “Nudo mixteco”, el excelente largometraje mexicano que se podrá ver On Demand desde mañana, es decir, durante la última jornada del Festival Internacional de Cine Latino de Los Ángeles (LALIFF).