Latino Life

Movies

‘In the Heights’ brings the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical vividly to life

“In the Heights”

Anthony Ramos leads a terrific ensemble in this vibrant ode to life in a Washington Heights barrio from director Jon M. Chu (‘Crazy Rich Asians’).

Surf City El Salvador

Olympics

How three surfers left California to find a secret surfing oasis in El Salvador

-CA-MAY 19, 2021: Surfer Bob Levy stand-in his back yard in Long Beach with one of his surfboards. He traveled by car with friends to El Salvador back in the 70Os to discover surfing. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

More Coverage

Cómo tres surfistas dejaron California para hallar un oasis secreto con olas perfectas en El Salvador

Travel

El Salvador is riding the waves as global surfing’s newest mecca

A surfer rides a wave in front of a volcanic rock resembling a pig, which gave the beach at El Tunco its name.

Olympics

After memorable surfing championships in El Salvador, focus shifts to Olympics

-SP-June 3, 2021: A surfer rides a wave in the ISA World Surfing Games at Surf City in El Salvador.

Opinion

Commentary: How Boyle Heights, on L.A.’s Eastside, became a model for grass-roots American democracy

If you’re interested in healing a divided nation and combating inequality, look for inspiration to the cross-cultural cooperation among immigrants groups in Boyle Heights in the first half of the 20th century.

Luis Sinco  Los Angeles Times LOS ANGELES
Luis Sinco  Los Angeles Times LOS ANGELES

In Depth

Politics

Why is Vice President Kamala Harris going to Guatemala and Mexico?

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Vice President Kamala Harris holds a virtual bilateral meeting with His Excellency Alejandro Giammattei, President of the Republic of Guatemala in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

More Coverage

Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane forced to return due to technical problem

Politics

Biden has quietly deployed an app for asylum seekers. Privacy experts are worried

Tijuana, Baja California - May 13: Using a megaphone Dulce Garcia speaks to the group asylum seekers. She explains the process of who they will work with at Colonia Empleados Federales on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Tijuana, Baja California (Alejandro Tamayo / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Politics

U.S. border closure cracks under pressure from lawsuits, advocates and the easing pandemic

REYNOSA, MEXIO—Asylum seekers are sent back to Reynosa, Mexico from the Rio Grande Valley area of McAllen, Texas. Many were sent back because they had children age 7 and older. A group has just arrived in downtown Reynosa, where they have no place to stay so are sleeping outside in the central plaza. Photo taken on March 21, 2021. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times1

California

A mother and son separated by the Trump administration meet again — finally

San Diego, CA - May 04: At the San Ysidro port of entry on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in San Diego, CA., Sandra Ortiz, 48 exits from PedEast where she immediately is met with her son Bryan Chavez and Yeritzel Chavez. Ortiz was separated in San Diego from her son Bryan Chavez back in 2017 under the previous policy, and was soon there after deported back to Mexico. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

California

Arellano: The ghosts of migrant dead haunt California. Let’s honor them

HOLTVILLE, CA - MARCH 2, 2021: Hugo Chavez, an activist with the Coalition for Human Immigration Rights, places crosses at the scene where an SUV carrying 25 people collided with a semi-truck killing 13 on Highway 115 near the Mexican border on March 2, 2021 in Holtville, California. All the back seats had beens stripped form the vehicle. The passengers in the SUV ranged in age form 15-53.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Latinx Files Newsletter

Columnists

  • EL SEGUNDO CA DECEMBER 12, 2019 -- Gustavo Arellano, reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

    Gustavo Arellano

    Arellano covers Southern California everything and a bunch of the West and beyond.
  • Los Angeles Times arts and urban design columnist Carolina A. Miranda

    Carolina A. Miranda

    Miranda covers art, architecture and urban design, along with various other facets of culture.
Fernandomania @ 40 Docuseries

Sports

How Fernando Valenzuela’s 1981 Opening Day happened: Episode 5

×
How Fernando Valenzuela’s 1981 Opening Day happened | Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 5

More Coverage

Catch up on Fernandomania @ 40

Special Projects

  • California

    The Chicano Moratorium 50 years Later

    California

    The Chicano Moratorium 50 years Later

    On Aug. 29, 1970, more than 20,000 demonstrators marched through East Los Angeles for the National Chicano Moratorium Against the Vietnam War. But the protest for peace devolved into conflict between demonstrators and sheriff’s deputies. By day’s end, hundreds were arrested and trailblazing Latino journalist Ruben Salazar was dead. The events and emotions of that chaotic day still reverberate in L.A.’s Latino community 50 years later.
LGBTQ

Lifestyle

The secret behind this queer, Latinx-owned plant shop is 4 words: Come as you are

Anthony Diaz and Kevin Alcaraz

Entertainment & Arts

Miranda: In photos, Reynaldo Rivera evokes L.A.’s queer Latino bohemia

A trans woman, looking thoughtful, adjusts her ruffled outfit before a mirror in a green room stuffed with clothes

Music

Ricky Martin felt ‘violated’ when Barbara Walters quizzed him about his sexuality

Ricky Martin sings in a sparkling sleeveless shirt

L.A. Times en Español

California

¿Qué pueden hacer los adolescentes después de recibir la vacuna COVID?

LOS ANGELES, CA - April 15: Dr. Jerry Abraham, director of Kedren Vaccines, right, gives a COVID-19 vaccination to Jose Guzman-Wug, 16, while his mom, Adriana Wug, watches at Kedren Health on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Award-winning television producer, Marti Noxon, who's a big fan of Kedren Vaccines, sent an In-N-Out truck to feed 200+ volunteers who help make this vaccine program such a huge success and she did so on the day that vaccines are being made available to all people 16+ in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

EE.UU: Más personas están retomando una vida normal ante la pandemia

En esta imagen del 27 de enero de 2021, personas disfrutan de un almuerzo dentro del restaurante Gibsons Italia, en Chicago. (AP Foto/Charles Rex Arbogast, Archivo)

More Coverage

Newsom lanza plan para incentivar vacunaciones contra COVID-19

Deportes

Estados Unidos derrota a México en final de Liga de Naciones

Los jugadores de la selección de Estados Unidos celebran un gol contra México.

Entretenimiento

Artistas reaccionan ante las complicadas elecciones presidenciales de Perú

A supporter of ousted President Martin Vizcarra holds a banner with a message that reads in Spanish, "I love you Peru, how could I not," as people refusing to recognize the new government march in downtown Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. On Tuesday, Peru swore in Manuel Merino as president, after Peru’s legislature booted Vizcarra from office on Monday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Entretenimiento

LALIFF 2021: ‘Nudo mixteco’ nos lleva a un pueblo mexicano de la mano de tres mujeres valientes

Aída López y Noé Hernández en una escena de “Nudo mixteco”.

