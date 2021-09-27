LA Times Today: Column One: The ballad of Captain Dan
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Fort Bragg in Northern California is a harbor town of approximately 7000 people. It’s experiencing its worst drought on record, with residents’ wells drying up.
Still, despite the effects of climate change, one local fisherman’s business is thriving with daily boat rides along the Noyo River.
L.A. Times’ Hailey Branson-Potts has written about Captain Dan and she joined us with the story.
Still, despite the effects of climate change, one local fisherman’s business is thriving with daily boat rides along the Noyo River.
L.A. Times’ Hailey Branson-Potts has written about Captain Dan and she joined us with the story.