LA Times Today: Día de Muertos
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
It’s that time of year in Southern California, when we get to see and honor the rich Mexican traditions of Día de Muertos. And thanks to a team of Latino staffers at the L.A. Times, anyone can take part in the ritual of creating an altar for loved ones, digitally.
Audience engagement editor Fidel Martinez, host of L.A. Times’ LatinX Files newsletter, is one of the creators of the digital altar.
