LA Times Today: A veteran of guaranteed income, she has some advice for L.A.’s new recipients
The Compton Pledge is a guaranteed income initiative that distributes money to low-income residents in Compton.

Evangelist Georgia Horton is one of its success stories. She went from the brink of eviction to owning her own non-profit and becoming a motivational speaker.

L.A. Times columnist Erika Smith wrote about the program. Georgia and Erika joined Lisa McRee with more.
