LA Times Today: California’s toxic flood threat

It’s not a coincidence that lower-income communities of color are the ones living with power plants, refineries, and other hazardous infrastructure that no one wants in their neighborhood.



L.A. Times environmental writer, Rosanna Xia, reports on the threat of toxic flooding in California’s vulnerable coastal communities.