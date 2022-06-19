VIDEO | 02:43
‘Behold’ portrait series tells stories of Black L.A.
Share
California

‘Behold’ portrait series tells stories of Black L.A.

For years, the Los Angeles Times has overlooked the vibrancy of Black L.A. A new portrait series by the paper lets the community speak for itself.

By Steve Saldivar
Share
California
Steve Saldivar

Steve Saldivar is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times.