VIDEO | 02:00
Vice President Kamala Harris visits growing memorial for Monterey Park shooting victims
Vice President Kamala Harris visits growing memorial for Monterey Park shooting victims

Vice President Kamala Harris lays a wreath at the memorial for victims in Monterey Park. She calls on Congress to act on gun safety.

By Steve Saldivar
Steve Saldivar

Steve Saldivar is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times.