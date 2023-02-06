VIDEO | 07:00
纪念在Monterey Park大规模枪击事件中丧生的生命
California

1月21日，在Monterey Park的“舞星”舞厅发生了加州近几年来最严重的大规模枪击事件之一，使大众震惊不已。许多受害者都是舞厅的常客，他们因对舞蹈的热爱而相聚。这是他们的故事。

