California

Southbound 405 Freeway shut down after LAPD sergeant killed in crash

A screen grab of a traffic collision.
An image from video shows the aftermath of a traffic collision involving three vehicles early Monday on the southbound lanes of the 405 near Wilshire.
(Key News Network)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 

A Los Angeles police sergeant who stopped to help motorists on the 405 Freeway was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Monday, shutting down southbound traffic through the Sepulveda Pass for hours, officials said.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell identified the sergeant as Shiou Deng, saying he was hit after pulling over to aid other motorists.

Another person was also killed in the crash, according to California Highway Patrol officials. It wasn’t immediately clear how many were injured.

“This is a sad day for our city,” Mayor Karen Bass said at a news conference early Monday. Deng “lost his life attempting to save others.”

All southbound lanes of the 405 at Moraga Drive were shut down after 2 a.m. and remained closed as of 8 a.m. while an investigation into the crash continued.

Grace Toohey

