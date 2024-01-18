L.A. Times’ George Skelton: 50 years cutting “through the B.S.” of California politics

In his sixty years covering California politics — fifty of those with the Los Angeles Times — political columnist George Skelton says he’s never played favorites or pulled any punches to gain access to his subjects. He’s reported on every governor dating back to Pat Brown, a total of nine governorships, and chronicled California’s transformation from a purple state to a deep blue one. His Capitol Journal column stands as essential reading for anyone curious about California’s political landscape.