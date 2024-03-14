LA Times Today: Disneyland plan for long-term major development in Anaheim clears crucial hurdle

Since it opened in 1955, Disneyland has been re-imagined several times. Now, the happiest place on earth might be getting another major makeover: Anaheim officials have approved a plan to expand the Disneyland Resort and California Adventure.



L.A. Times reporter Grace Toohey joined Lisa McRee to talk about what could be coming to the parks.