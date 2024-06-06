LA Times Today: L.A. residents say illegal hostels disrupt their quality of life

Hostels have long been affordable and social options for travelers across Europe and parts of the U.S. But illegal hostels are popping up in L.A. neighborhoods for as little as $25 a night. And it’s not just hostels for travelers, but also de facto boarding houses for people exiting prison or in addiction recovery, and residents are fed up.



L.A. Times housing reporter Andrew Khouri joined Lisa McRee with more on what the city is doing about illegal hostels.