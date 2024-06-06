LA Times Today: Many pushed to free ‘kind’ LAPD cop who murdered ex-boyfriend’s wife. Victim’s family fought back

It took decades for evidence to finally reveal the person responsible for the murder of a Los Angeles nurse back in 1986. In 2004, a DNA testing breakthrough led to the murderer, former LAPD detective Stephanie Lazarus. After serving just 15 years into her life sentence, a parole panel recommended Lazarus be set free last November.



L.A. Times investigative crime writer Richard Winton explained why that’s all changed.