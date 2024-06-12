LA Times Today: Patt Says: In wartime or peacetime, after fires and storms — SoCal piers are survivors

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

From the Oregon border to San Diego, the California coast is lined with piers stretching out into the Pacific Ocean. While they have made a name for themselves with carnival rides and Hollywood cameos, others have been lost to history.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about the survival of our piers. Here’s what Patt says.