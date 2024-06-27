Advertisement
VIDEO | 06:13
LA Times Today: Modern death cafes are very much alive in L.A. Inside the radical movement
Death is often seen as a taboo topic – like politics or religion – not to be discussed at the dinner table or with strangers. But a radical movement is bringing conversations about dying to the forefront.

L.A. Times contributor Jennifer Swann wrote about death cafes and joined Lisa McRee with more.
