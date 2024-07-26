LA Times Today: How Death Valley National Park tries to keep visitors alive amid record heat

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Hundreds of tourists flock to Death Valley National Park amid scorching temperatures, despite it being known one of the most extreme environments in the world. Triple-digit heat is not uncommon at the park and has led to fatalities at the park, including at least one death this month.



L.A. Times reporter Noah Haggerty went there and told Lisa McRee what you need to know if you are considering a trip to one of the hottest places on earth.