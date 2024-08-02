LA Times Today: Parents are ditching screen time limits for kids against expert advice

A recent Japanese study found the more time babies spent watching screens, the more likely they were to have developmental delays in communication and problem-solving in early childhood. Despite that, many parents are allowing their infants and young children to have more screen time than experts recommend.



L.A. Times early child development reporter Jenny Gold wrote about the risks and why some parents feel their kids can’t escape screens.