LA Times Today: After a young woman falls to her death in Yosemite, Half Dome’s risks are on everyone’s mind

The sheer rock face of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park has lured recreational climbers for more than 100 years. The rock has also claimed at least 20 lives.



Twenty-year-old Grace Rohloff became one of its victims, falling to her death. Her father, climbing with her, could not save her. But he says her death could have been prevented.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan has also climbed Half Dome. He joined Lisa McRee with the story.