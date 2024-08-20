LA Times Today: A childhood memory sent her father to prison for murder. Was it real?

In 1969, a young girl named Susan Nason was killed in the Bay Area. More than 20 years later, Nason’s friend Eileen Franklin Lipsker suddenly remembered who killed her. According to Eileen, it was her father, George Franklin.



L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard wrote about Franklin’s trial for his series Crimes of the Times.